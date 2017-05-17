VIDEO: Second-graders thank Taylor Swift with 'Shake the Flood' tribute

Last August, pop superstar Taylor Swift was one of the first to open her wallet for the flood-hit communities of Louisiana. This week, one of the schools she helped finally got the chance to say, "Thank you."More >>
Fire investigators in Baton Rouge are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze at a convenience store early Wednesday morning. It happened at the Rite-Shop Food Store on Greenwell Street in the Glen Oaks area around 3 a.m.More >>
The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA is set to host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony since the building has been under construction since the August flooding, about nine months ago.More >>
A man accused of killing a woman and abducting her 2-year-old child back in 2015 could learn his fate as early as this fall after a judge set his trial Tuesday.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...More >>
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.More >>
