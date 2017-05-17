VIDEO: Second-graders thank Taylor Swift with 'Shake the Flood' tribute

Last August, pop superstar Taylor Swift was one of the first to open her wallet for the flood-hit communities of Louisiana.

This week, one of the schools she helped finally got the chance to say, "Thank you."

How sweet is this by the second grade class from the Frost School?

The video was sent to us by teacher Courtney Blount.

She and her students wanted to not only thank Taylor Swift for donating $100,000 to Livingston Parish schools, but to also thank the community for their overwhelming support of the past nine months.

