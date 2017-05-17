LSU baseball explodes on offense in 9-3 win over NSU

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - Senior shortstop Kramer Robertson went 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and a home run as the No. 5 LSU offense exploded for nine runs on 14 hits in a 9-3 win over Northwestern State in the final home game of the 2017 regular season at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field Tuesday evening.

With the win, LSU improves to 36-17.

Freshman Todd Peterson only needed 59 pitches in five innings to earn the win and improve to 3-1 on the season. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits, walked one and struck out six.

The Tigers used six pitchers for the final 3.2 innings, and allowed two hits, walked one and struck out six to shutout Northwestern State.

LSU grabbed the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night when right fielder Greg Deichmann blasted a two-run home run over the right field wall, plating second baseman Cole Freeman who reached earlier in the inning on a single.

The home run by Deichmann marked his 17th of the season, which is the most by a LSU player in a single season since Matt Gaudet hit 19 in 2010.

With two outs in the top of the third inning, second baseman Spencer Goodwin doubled to left-centerfield and scored when first baseman David Fry doubled to right-centerfield to cut into LSU's lead, 2-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, LSU tacked on two runs to jump out to the 4-1 lead. With shortstop Kramer Robertson on second after a leadoff double, Freeman reached on an error by the catcher to put runners on the corners. Left fielder Antoine Duplantis followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Robertson. After Freeman stole second, first baseman Nick Coomes singled up the middle to drive the second baseman home.

