Trial set for man accused of killing woman, abducting her small child

A man accused of killing a woman and abducting her 2-year-old child back in 2015 could learn his fate as early as this fall after a judge set his trial Tuesday.More >>
A man accused of killing a woman and abducting her 2-year-old child back in 2015 could learn his fate as early as this fall after a judge set his trial Tuesday.More >>
A House panel advanced a bill Tuesday, May 16 increasing the state’s gas tax by 17 cents per gallon.More >>
A House panel advanced a bill Tuesday, May 16 increasing the state’s gas tax by 17 cents per gallon.More >>
The 21-year-old business management major at Southern says he was raped by his little sister's father when he was only 5-years-old, but as some children do, when something like this happens, he kept the horrible experience to himself.More >>
The 21-year-old business management major at Southern says he was raped by his little sister's father when he was only 5-years-old, but as some children do, when something like this happens, he kept the horrible experience to himself.More >>
Michigan tourist, Tracey Distel, was surprised by what she found tucked away inside the Old Louisiana State Capitol. It was statue of a Confederate soldier, once part of a monument built in 1886.More >>
Michigan tourist, Tracey Distel, was surprised by what she found tucked away inside the Old Louisiana State Capitol. It was statue of a Confederate soldier, once part of a monument built in 1886.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is cautiously praising a compromise between warring factions over criminal justice reform, a package of bills that would pay for reform out of its own cost savings.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is cautiously praising a compromise between warring factions over criminal justice reform, a package of bills that would pay for reform out of its own cost savings.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.More >>
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...More >>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...More >>