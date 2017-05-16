La. House panel green lights bill boosting state gas tax

A House panel advanced a bill Tuesday, May 16 increasing the state’s gas tax by 17 cents per gallon.More >>
The 21-year-old business management major at Southern says he was raped by his little sister's father when he was only 5-years-old, but as some children do, when something like this happens, he kept the horrible experience to himself.More >>
Michigan tourist, Tracey Distel, was surprised by what she found tucked away inside the Old Louisiana State Capitol. It was statue of a Confederate soldier, once part of a monument built in 1886.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is cautiously praising a compromise between warring factions over criminal justice reform, a package of bills that would pay for reform out of its own cost savings.More >>
Geismar is now home to a new facility that is expected to be the world’s largest producer of a product that keeps air conditioners running in automobiles.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Many of the seven bodies found after a fatal fire on Fultz Street were huddled together near a window on the second floor, according to the Akron Fire Department.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
