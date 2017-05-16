Gov. Edwards speaks on package of bills addressing criminal justice reform

Governor John Bel Edwards is cautiously praising a compromise between warring factions over criminal justice reform, a package of bills that would pay for reform out of its own cost savings.

"If we achieve the savings that we are projecting, that puts the projected reinvestment amount at an estimated $184 million over the next decade. Investments that will expand prison alternatives, fund programs in jails, and in communities that prevent re-offending and build up service to support victims of crime,” said Edwards.

"The District Attorneys Association not only came to the table, agreed to these policy reforms, but also made a commitment to continue to look at further policy revisions over time,” said Will Harrell with the ACLU.

The Louisiana Sheriff's Association also endorses the newly retooled criminal justice reform.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.