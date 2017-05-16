Bill aimed at taxing online streaming services dies after being pulled

If you’re a Louisiana resident who streams videos online, then you’ll be happy to know that a bill aimed at taxing you has failed to pass through legislature.

HB 562 died Tuesday after State Representative Katrina Jackson pulled it from consideration.

The bill wanted to add sales taxes on all streaming services and products purchased on the internet and add a stream of revenue from people's TVs or phones straight into the state's coffers. It would have raised $153 million to offset cuts elsewhere.

The proposed bill did not sit well with most consumers, however.

"For us to get taxed on some type of select services from the internet, it doesn't sit well from a consumer's standpoint," tech consultant Nam Nguyen said. "I pay for all these services already, and now I'm supposed to pay more taxes on it. It's a little upsetting."

