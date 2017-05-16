Man arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries in Webb Park; claims he did it to support drug habit

Geismar is now home to a new facility that is expected to be the world’s largest producer of a product that keeps air conditioners running in automobiles.More >>
Domino's on 990 W Lee Dr. in Baton Rouge is celebrating its newly relocated "pizza theater" store by awarding free pizza to its first 50 carryout customers on Monday, May 22.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing multiple unlocked cars in the Webb Park neighborhood, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The students, faculty, and staff of McKinley High School gathered Tuesday for a balloon release to honor the memory of Bryant Lee, who was tragically killed in a shooting Mother's Day weekend.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.More >>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
They had a bad date. He asked for the money back for her movie ticket. She said. no. So he sued her.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
One man is wondering what type of large animal is roaming the woods of his Cullman County hunting camp.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
