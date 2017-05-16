RELATED STORIES: QB at McKinley High killed in shooting after leaving party

A recent McKinley High School graduate and former starting quarterback died Saturday, May 13 from a gunshot wound.

McKinley High senior and starting quarterback, Bryant Lee, 18, was shot early Saturday morning in North Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Ken Hilton, head football coach at McKinley, said Lee was on his way home after a party.

No motive is currently known in this shooting. Investigators ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

