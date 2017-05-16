Former LSU tight end signs with Carolina

Former LSU tight end DeSean Smith has signed with the Carolina Panthers.

#Panthers sign TE Desean Smith, waive OT Pearce Slater



Smith, often underutilized in the LSU offense, finished last season with 10 receptions, 184 yards and a touchdown.

The Barbe graduate was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the 2013 recruiting class.

In his four years at LSU he totaled 19 receptions, for 346 yards and one touchdown.

