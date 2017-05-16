Former LSU tight end signs with Carolina - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former LSU tight end signs with Carolina

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Former LSU tight end DeSean Smith has signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Smith, often underutilized in the LSU offense, finished last season with 10 receptions, 184 yards and a touchdown.  

The Barbe graduate was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the 2013 recruiting class.

In his four years at LSU he totaled 19 receptions, for 346 yards and one touchdown.

