Former LSU tight end signs with Carolina

Former LSU tight end DeSean Smith has signed with the Carolina Panthers.
#Panthers sign TE Desean Smith, waive OT Pearce Slater— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 16, 2017
More Info » https://t.co/lNaJpg8lha pic.twitter.com/PDl3PW7oz4
Smith, often underutilized in the LSU offense, finished last season with 10 receptions, 184 yards and a touchdown.
The Barbe graduate was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the 2013 recruiting class.
In his four years at LSU he totaled 19 receptions, for 346 yards and one touchdown.
