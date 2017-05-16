La. man, whose life sentence was thrown out, pleads guilty again to lesser charge and resentenced

A Lafayette television station reported that a man, who pleaded guilty nearly 30 years ago to killing his father, mother and brother, pleaded guilty again Tuesday and was resentenced.

KATC-TV reported Chad Young, 45, of St. Landry Parish, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 1988 and was sentenced to life in prison, but some US Supreme Court cases in the past few years made his plea and sentence illegal because he was only 17 when the crime happened.

The report stated the Supreme Court rulings made his life sentence without parole unconstitutional and was thrown out.

According to KATC, Young and his attorney worked out a new plea deal with the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office in which Young pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 32 years in prison. He will now be released from Angola in 2020.

Click here for the full report

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.