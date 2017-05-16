La. man, whose life sentence was thrown out, pleads guilty again to lesser charge and resentenced

Tensions are flaring at the Louisiana State Capitol the day after the House approved a bill aimed at protecting confederate monuments across the state.More >>
Tensions are flaring at the Louisiana State Capitol the day after the House approved a bill aimed at protecting confederate monuments across the state.More >>
The students, faculty, and staff of McKinley High School gathered Tuesday for a balloon release to honor the memory of Bryant Lee, who was tragically killed in a shooting Mother's Day weekend.More >>
The students, faculty, and staff of McKinley High School gathered Tuesday for a balloon release to honor the memory of Bryant Lee, who was tragically killed in a shooting Mother's Day weekend.More >>
A Lafayette television station reported that a man, who pleaded guilty nearly 30 years ago to killing his father, mother and brother, pleaded guilty again Tuesday and was resentenced.More >>
A Lafayette television station reported that a man, who pleaded guilty nearly 30 years ago to killing his father, mother and brother, pleaded guilty again Tuesday and was resentenced.More >>
The city of Plaquemine is planning to add a 1.3-mile bike and walk trail, but officials want input from the public before they start on the project. The trail would run along the Mississippi River, near the locks.More >>
The city of Plaquemine is planning to add a 1.3-mile bike and walk trail, but officials want input from the public before they start on the project. The trail would run along the Mississippi River, near the locks.More >>
Geismar is home to a new plant that is expected to be the largest producer of a product that keeps your air conditioner blowing cold air.More >>
Geismar is home to a new plant that is expected to be the largest producer of a product that keeps your air conditioner blowing cold air.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>