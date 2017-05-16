Plaquemine holds public meeting on planned bike, walk trail

The city of Plaquemine is planning to add a 1.3-mile bike and walk trail, but officials want input from the public before they start on the project.

The trail would run along the Mississippi River, near the locks.

Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. said they want to apply for grant money before a July deadline, but they want to hear from the people first. He added he believes this will help people get more active in Iberville Parish.

"I think another amenity for our exercise in public,” Reeves explained. “My wife and I walk two miles every morning. We go to the Copack facility. But I would love to walk this two-mile stretch on the beautiful Mississippi River, the historic Mississippi River."

The meeting is Tuesday night (May 16) at 6 p.m. at the Plaquemine City Hall on Railroad Avenue.

The mayor wants to hear all questions, comments, ideas and any concerns.

