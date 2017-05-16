Southern's Cador to sit out SWAC Tournament opener

Southern head baseball coach Roger Cador tells WAFB-TV he won't be coaching the Jaguars Wednesday afternoon in the SWAC Tournament.

Cador says he still isn't feeling all that well, continuing to battle a bout with pneumonia.

As a matter of fact, one of Cador's doctors said "don't even think about it," when it came to being in the dug out Wednesday with his team. Cador says he didn't even leave his house Monday, as his breathing still isn't strong.

The coach will undergo further tests Wednesday morning, as assistant coach and former LSU pitching coach Dan Canevari will lead Southern against Jackson State Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.