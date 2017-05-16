FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Improving Air Quality, Mostly Sunny, More Humid

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, warm - breezy; a high of 88°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild - a low of 67°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, southerly winds 10 - 15 mph; a high of 87°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-Overall, it was a decent early commute - there were areas of patchy fog, but the visibility didn’t decline to the extent that it was problematic for the morning drive

-A dry, stable weather pattern continues across the viewing area; in fact, throughout the entire northern Gulf of Mexico; a large upper level ridge of high pressure has expanded to include a portion of the eastern seaboard, as well …

-Good news for those with respiratory challenges - while our AQI won’t be in the good range, at least we’re not looking at a third day in a row of potentially unhealthy air quality (code orange); Tuesday, the air quality forecast should be in the moderate range

-So far, it’s been a bit on the breezy side; as of mid-morning, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reported SE winds of 12 mph (sustained), but gusting up to 18 mph!

-No wet weather in our immediate forecast … only a 20% - 30% coverage as we wrap up the week (Thursday and Friday); higher rain chances over the weekend - 50% both Saturday and Sunday (due to a cold front that may stall near/over the coastal waters)

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION LATE TUES. NIGHT THROUGH WED. EVENING …

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION LATE TUES. NIGHT THROUGH WED. EVENING …

TIDES FOR MAY 17:

High Tide: 2:33 p.m. +1.3

Low Tide: 12:17 a.m. +0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 16 … 94° (1963); 51° (2006)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 16 … 86°; 65°

SUNRISE: 6:09 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:53 p.m.

