FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Improving Air Quality, Mostly Sunny, More Humid

YOUR QUICKCAST:
TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, warm - breezy; a high of 88°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild - a low of 67°
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, southerly winds 10 - 15 mph; a high of 87°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
-Overall, it was a decent early commute - there were areas of patchy fog, but the visibility didn’t decline to the extent that it was problematic for the morning drive
-A dry, stable weather pattern continues across the viewing area; in fact, throughout the entire northern Gulf of Mexico; a large upper level ridge of high pressure has expanded to include a portion of the eastern seaboard, as well …
-Good news for those with respiratory challenges - while our AQI won’t be in the good range, at least we’re not looking at a third day in a row of potentially unhealthy air quality (code orange); Tuesday, the air quality forecast should be in the moderate range
-So far, it’s been a bit on the breezy side; as of mid-morning, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reported SE winds of 12 mph (sustained), but gusting up to 18 mph!
-No wet weather in our immediate forecast … only a 20% - 30% coverage as we wrap up the week (Thursday and Friday); higher rain chances over the weekend - 50% both Saturday and Sunday (due to a cold front that may stall near/over the coastal waters)
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION LATE TUES. NIGHT THROUGH WED. EVENING …
Inland Lakes: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION LATE TUES. NIGHT THROUGH WED. EVENING …
TIDES FOR MAY 17:
High Tide: 2:33 p.m. +1.3
Low Tide: 12:17 a.m. +0.1
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 16 … 94° (1963); 51° (2006)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 16 … 86°; 65°
SUNRISE: 6:09 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:53 p.m.
