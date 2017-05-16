LSU lands speedy receiver from Texas Tech

Former Texas Tech wide receiver Jonathan Giles is transferring to LSU.

Giles played in all 12 games last season, starting seven, for the Red Raiders. He led all receivers with 69 receptions, 1158 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

He averaged 16.8 yards per reception and just under 100 yards receiving per game.

Giles will have to sit out the 2017 season, but will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He joins former Red Raider defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, who joined the Tigers last month.

