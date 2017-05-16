Honeywell opens new automotive refrigerant plant in Geismar

Honeywell opened a new automotive refrigerant facility in south Louisiana on Tuesday to produce world's largest supply of Solstice® product.

The $300 million manufacturing plant is located in Geismar.

Officials reported the Solstice® product is currently used in 20 million vehicles and that is expected to double by the end of 2017.

Cheryl Mercedes will have a full report later in the day.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.