Honeywell opens new automotive refrigerant plant in Geismar

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, warm - breezy; a high of 88°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild - a low of 67°
Honeywell opened a new automotive refrigerant facility in south Louisiana on Tuesday to produce world's largest supply of Solstice® product. The $300 million manufacturing plant is located in Geismar.More >>
Authorities said Louisiana sheriff’s deputy was injured when a driver, who is in the US illegally, ran a red light and hit the deputy’s unit on Saturday.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is alerting consumers of a scam that's going around the country, including right here in Baton Rouge. It involves home security and misleading representatives.More >>
The students, faculty, and staff of McKinley High School will gather for a short ceremony Tuesday, followed by a balloon release to honor the memory of Bryant Lee, who was tragically killed in a shooting Mother's Day weekend.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
How the dog got inside is unclear, but school officials are talking with the students about practicing animal safety.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
