Officials: Deputy suffers moderate injuries after illegal immigrant runs red light

Authorities said Louisiana sheriff’s deputy was injured when a driver, who is in the US illegally, ran a red light and hit the deputy’s unit on Saturday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jary Romero, 40, of Gonzales, is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.

Officials said the deputy suffered moderate injuries in the wreck. His name was not released.

They added the crash happened at Black Bayou Road and LA 44 in Gonzales around 9 p.m.

Investigators said Romero blew through the intersection and slammed into the deputy’s unit, causing major damage. They added Romero was arrested at the scene and it was later discovered he is an illegal immigrant.

He is charged with first-offense DWI, disregarding signal light and no driver’s license. Officials reported Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified and Romero is being held in the Ascension Parish Jail without bond.

