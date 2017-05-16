Better Business Bureau issues scam warning for consumers with home security systems

The Better Business Bureau is alerting consumers of a scam that's going around the country, including right here in Baton Rouge.

It involves home security and misleading representatives. These are not new scams but cases of them are starting to pop up more frequently in the Capital region.

The home security company, ADT, tells 9News that in Baton Rouge, five of its clients have been victims of this scam.

In many cases, a representative with another security company may approach the door to say their company recently merged with ADT, or whoever your home security company is.

The rep may say that due to the company merge, your contract will be void so they will ask you to sign a new one. They may also ask if they could come in to check your security panel and alarms.

Then they might say your entire system needs to be replaced. If the representative asks for your permission and proceed to do so.

Once everything is said and done, you end up being a customer for a different home security company. That's because that representative who came to the door may have lied about merging with your home security company.

It's not just one company behind this scam.

In certain cases, the State Fire Marshal's Office has gotten involved because this office issues licenses to home security companies.

If you think you have been scammed but you have not reported it, consider calling the Better Business Bureau, the State Fire Marshal's Office and your home security company.

"It's never really too late if you can show proof of what's happened," said ADT Sales Representative Jeff Thibodeaux. "I have had actually a couple of customers, the five that I'm talking to, that have had the Fire Marshal get involved and got that company to come remove the equipment."

Thibodeaux explained if someone comes to your door asking about your home security system, ask for the employee's credentials.

If they tell you about a company merge, ask them for the legal paperwork explaining the merge. The paperwork should always have your current company's logo on it.

If you get suspicious about the visitor, call your home security company to alert them of the visit.

