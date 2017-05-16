Baker man faces rape, sexual battery charges

The students, faculty, and staff of McKinley High School will gather for a short ceremony Tuesday, followed by a balloon release to honor the memory of Bryant Lee, who was tragically killed in a shooting Mother's Day weekend.More >>
The students, faculty, and staff of McKinley High School will gather for a short ceremony Tuesday, followed by a balloon release to honor the memory of Bryant Lee, who was tragically killed in a shooting Mother's Day weekend.More >>
A Baker man is accused of sexually abusing a young child, according to investigators. The Baker Police Department said Michael Matthews, 32, was arrested Monday.More >>
A Baker man is accused of sexually abusing a young child, according to investigators. The Baker Police Department said Michael Matthews, 32, was arrested Monday.More >>
It's hard enough on humans who suffer from allergies in south Louisiana and veterinarians say it's no different for pets, especially in the spring, but there are some safe and cheap ways to keep your dogs from itching.More >>
It's hard enough on humans who suffer from allergies in south Louisiana and veterinarians say it's no different for pets, especially in the spring, but there are some safe and cheap ways to keep your dogs from itching.More >>
It has been almost a week since the EBR Metro Council meeting went off the rails. In the end, roughly six people thrown out and one was arrested. The move has left many in the community shocked.More >>
It has been almost a week since the EBR Metro Council meeting went off the rails. In the end, roughly six people thrown out and one was arrested. The move has left many in the community shocked.More >>
After hours of, at times, emotional debate, the Louisiana House voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at protecting Confederate monuments across the state.More >>
After hours of, at times, emotional debate, the Louisiana House voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at protecting Confederate monuments across the state.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.More >>
A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>