Baker man faces rape, sexual battery charges - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baker man faces rape, sexual battery charges

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Michael Matthews (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Michael Matthews (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
BAKER, LA (WAFB) -

A Baker man is accused of sexually abusing a young child, according to investigators.

The Baker Police Department said Michael Matthews, 32, was arrested Monday.

Officials reported he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated rape and sexual battery.

No bond was set.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly