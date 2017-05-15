Chaotic metro council meeting sparks concern over whether parliamentary rules were violated

It has been almost a week since the EBR metro council meeting went off the rails. In the end, roughly six people thrown out and one was arrested. The move has left many in the community shocked.More >>
After hours of, at times, emotional debate, the Louisiana House voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at protecting Confederate monuments across the state.More >>
One man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition following a motorcycle wreck Monday night, officials say.More >>
The students, faculty, and staff of McKinley High School will gather for a short ceremony Tuesday, followed by a balloon release to honor the memory of Bryant Lee, who was tragically killed in a shooting Mother's Day weekend.More >>
Without objection, a House panel killed a bill Monday eliminating vehicle inspection stickers across much of Louisiana.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
Brandon Crank and his wife, Tiffany, planned the big surprise to reveal the gender of their second, child due on October 3.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
