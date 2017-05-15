La. House passes bill aimed at protecting Confederate monuments

After hours of, at times, emotional debate, the Louisiana House voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at protecting Confederate monuments across the state.More >>
After hours of, at times, emotional debate, the Louisiana House voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at protecting Confederate monuments across the state.More >>
One man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition following a motorcycle wreck Monday night, officials say.More >>
One man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition following a motorcycle wreck Monday night, officials say.More >>
The students, faculty, and staff of McKinley High School will gather for a short ceremony Tuesday, followed by a balloon release to honor the memory of Bryant Lee, who was tragically killed in a shooting Mother's Day weekend.More >>
The students, faculty, and staff of McKinley High School will gather for a short ceremony Tuesday, followed by a balloon release to honor the memory of Bryant Lee, who was tragically killed in a shooting Mother's Day weekend.More >>
Without objection, a House panel killed a bill Monday eliminating vehicle inspection stickers across much of Louisiana.More >>
Without objection, a House panel killed a bill Monday eliminating vehicle inspection stickers across much of Louisiana.More >>
McKinley High School should be a place of celebration as graduation nears. Instead, grief counselors are on campus helping students and staff cope with the sudden and violent loss of one of their own.More >>
McKinley High School should be a place of celebration as graduation nears. Instead, grief counselors are on campus helping students and staff cope with the sudden and violent loss of one of their own.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.More >>
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.More >>
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.More >>