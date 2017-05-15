Man in critical condition after motorcycle wreck at Mohican-Prescott Crossover

One man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition following a motorcycle wreck Monday night, officials say.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. Monday, May 15 at the corner of the Mohican-Prescott Crossover. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver somehow lost control in the curve and slid into the grass. When medical officials arrived, the man reportedly was not breathing, but did have a pulse.

Information is limited at this time. We will continue to update the story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.