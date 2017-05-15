McKinley High to hold balloon release in memory of slain student, QB

The students, faculty, and staff of McKinley High School will gather for a short ceremony Tuesday, followed by a balloon release to honor the memory of Bryant Lee, who was tragically killed in a shooting Mother's Day weekend.

The ceremony will begin with students gathering the the football stadium at noon to honor the quarterback of the Panthers football team. The ceremony will conclude with a balloon release.

Superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Warren Drake, is expected to be in attendance as well.

RELATED: Grief counselors available at McKinley High following death of QB

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.