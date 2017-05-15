Bill eliminating vehicle inspection stickers in La. killed by House committee

Without objection, a House panel killed a bill Monday eliminating vehicle inspection stickers across much of Louisiana.More >>
McKinley High School should be a place of celebration as graduation nears. Instead, grief counselors are on campus helping students and staff cope with the sudden and violent loss of one of their own.More >>
Three men have been arrested after the Lafayette Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) recently closed an almost 10-year-old homicide case.More >>
Domino's on 990 W Lee Dr. in Baton Rouge is celebrating its newly relocated "pizza theater" store by awarding free pizza to its first 50 carryout customers on Monday, May 22.More >>
A Baton Rouge firefighter who was tossed into the air by a tornado is sharing the frightening details.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>
