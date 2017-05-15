10-year-old homicide cold case in Lafayette finally closed; 3 arrested

Three men have been arrested after the Lafayette Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) recently closed an almost 10-year-old homicide case.

According to officials, Marcus Smith, Kendall Smith, and Edward Woods were all arrested after warrants were put out for them on May 10.

Officials say back on August 10, 2007, officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to 218 Jefferson St. in reference to a homicide. A witness reportedly told officers that the victim, Malcolm Davis, was hit and knocked unconscious after three males got out of a vehicle. The three males reportedly fled the scene and officials were not able to identify them. The case went cold after no leads were developed.

Then in December of 2016, the case was reopened after it was determined to have high solvability.

SIU detectives conducted cavasses, reviewed evidence, and re-interviewed witnesses. Thanks to video evidence obtained in 2007, two of the three suspects were identified. Detectives were able to identify the third suspect through interviews.

Investigators then learned the day after the murder, the suspects fled Lafayette and returned to Rapides Parish. Officials report Lafayette PD had no encounters with the suspects between 2007 and the time of their arrest.

Warrants were issued on May 10 of this year. All three suspects are charged with second degree murder.

