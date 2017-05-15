Domino's to give away free pizza to first 50 carryout customers on May 22

McKinley High School should be a place of celebration as graduation nears. Instead, grief counselors are on campus helping students and staff cope with the sudden and violent loss of one of their own.More >>
McKinley High School should be a place of celebration as graduation nears. Instead, grief counselors are on campus helping students and staff cope with the sudden and violent loss of one of their own.More >>
Three men have been arrested after the Lafayette Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) recently closed an almost 10-year-old homicide case.More >>
Three men have been arrested after the Lafayette Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) recently closed an almost 10-year-old homicide case.More >>
Domino's on 990 W Lee Dr. in Baton Rouge is celebrating its newly relocated "pizza theater" store by awarding free pizza to its first 50 carryout customers on Monday, May 22.More >>
Domino's on 990 W Lee Dr. in Baton Rouge is celebrating its newly relocated "pizza theater" store by awarding free pizza to its first 50 carryout customers on Monday, May 22.More >>
A Baton Rouge firefighter who was tossed into the air by a tornado is sharing the frightening details.More >>
A Baton Rouge firefighter who was tossed into the air by a tornado is sharing the frightening details.More >>
The AP reports that LSU has announced the death of former college and professional basketball star, Frank Brian. He was 94-years-old.More >>
The AP reports that LSU has announced the death of former college and professional basketball star, Frank Brian. He was 94-years-old.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.More >>
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.More >>
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.More >>
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.More >>