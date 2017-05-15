Domino's to give away free pizza to first 50 carryout customers on May 22

Domino's on 990 W Lee Dr. in Baton Rouge is celebrating its newly relocated "pizza theater" store by awarding free pizza to its first 50 carryout customers on Monday, May 22.

The store, which used to be located at 1194 Bob Petit Blvd., will give away free pizza (in the form of gift cards) to the first 50 carryout customers who make a purchase of $10 or more that day. The first 25 carryout customers will win free pizza for a year (12 large 1-topping pizzas). The next 15 carryout customers will receive free pizza for a month (four large 1-topping pizzas), and the following 10 customers will get one free large 1-topping pizza.

The new "pizza theater" store design includes a comfortable lobby, indoor seating, a drive-thru for carryout orders, free wi-fi, open area viewing of the food preparation process, and the ability to track carryout orders electronically on a screen in the lobby. The store will also feature a chalkboard to allow customers to leave feedback for the store employees.

"We are excited to bring the pizza theater concept to even more Baton Rouge residents. Our newly designed stores are open-concept and allow customers to watch their pizza being made, each step of the way. Domino's is bringing the art and fun of pizza making to the forefront," said Glenn Mueller, Baton Rouge Domino's franchise owner.

Mueller, who is the largest Domino's franchise owner in the country, owns more than 200 stores throughout Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, and South Carolina. More than 90 percent of Domino's franchise owners began their careers as part-time employees with the company.

To place a Domino's order in Baton Rouge, visit dominos.com or call 225-767-1100.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.