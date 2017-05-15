Baton Rouge firefighter survives tornado after being thrown in air while in his truck

A Baton Rouge firefighter who was tossed into the air by a tornado is sharing the frightening details.

Dustin Spiess showed up at the tow yard on Monday to collect his belongings from his damaged truck. The body is busted. The windows are blown out.

“[There is] glass everywhere. I'm trying not to cut myself,” said Spiess.

As he looks around, he can't help but talk about what happened. “A tornado hit my truck while I was in it. It was a ride,” said Spiess.

That ride was caught on surveillance cameras at the RaceTrac gas station on Old Hammond Hwy. and Sharp Rd. The video shows a large tree being slammed to the ground. Seconds later, Spiess' truck was airborne.

"It picked up my truck like it was a toy and threw it. The back of my truck lifted up and I was looking straight at the ground through my windshield,” said Spiess.

He says his truck landed face first on the pavement. In the video, Spiess can be seen running across the parking lot.

“I barely can remember that part. I was in shock. I guess as soon as I landed, I just moved out and made sure I had all my arms and legs, and I was running to get help,” said Spiess.

Spiess says he stopped at the gas station to let the rain pass. While some folks saw the funnel cloud in the area and took cover, Spiess says he never saw it coming. After spotting it on television later, he has no doubt it's what hit him.

“I had no idea. I've never seen a funnel that defined and that type of tornado in the middle of the city,” said Spiess.

Except for a few cuts, bruises, and soreness, Spiess is expected to be okay. He says it's a miracle he could walk away from the experience.

“All I can tell you is God had his hand on me. If not, I wouldn't be here right now,” said Spiess.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.








