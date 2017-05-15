Man arrested for allegedly shooting victim in arm during altercation at Valero gas station

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his victim in the arm, reports the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to officials with BRPD, on Saturday, May 13, officers were dispatched to the Valero gas station located at 4887 Airline Hwy. in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers reportedly learned from a woman that the victim was shot once in the left arm by her brother-in-law at a home on Glen Oaks Dr. The woman reportedly told officers the suspect was at the home, armed with a handgun.

The report states officers then went to the home on Glen Oaks and were met by the suspect at the front door. The suspect, identified as Michael Clark, 56, was immediately arrested and advised of his rights. Officers report conducting a pat down of Clark, during which they felt what seemed to be the handle of a firearm. Officers then removed the Gertsnberger .22 caliber revolver from Clark's pocket. Officers reportedly observed five live rounds and one spent casing.

The report states Clark reportedly admitted after being read his rights that he and the victim engaged in a physical altercation and the gun may have gone off during the fight.

Clark is charged with attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

