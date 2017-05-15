Former pro basketball, LSU star Frank Brian dies at age 94

The AP reports that LSU has announced the death of former college and professional basketball star, Frank Brian.

He was 94-years-old.

Brian's military service with the Army in WWII interrupted his career at LSU, which started in 1942 and ended five years later. He went on to have a 10-year professional career, where he became a two-time All-Star in the National Basketball League and later in the NBA.

While serving with the Army, Brian rose to the rank of master sergeant.

His pro basketball career started in Indiana with the NBL's Anderson Packers, a team later absorbed by the NBA. Brian also played in the NBA for Tri-Cities and Fort Wayne.

LSU says Brian died Sunday, May 14 in his hometown of Zachary.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.