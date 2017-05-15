LSU's Lange named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Alex Lange has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week after a dominating performance against Auburn.
Lange pitched a complete game shutout against Auburn in game one of the SEC series, leading LSU to a 4-0 victory.
The junior held Auburn to five hits, struck out nine batters and issued no walks, improving to 6-5 on the season
