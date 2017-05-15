LSU's Lange named SEC Pitcher of the Week - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU's Lange named SEC Pitcher of the Week

By Kirk Michelet, Producer

Alex Lange (Source: WAFB) Alex Lange (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Alex Lange has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week after a dominating performance against Auburn.

Lange pitched a complete game shutout against Auburn in game one of the SEC series, leading LSU to a 4-0 victory.

The junior held Auburn to five hits, struck out nine batters and issued no walks, improving to 6-5 on the season

