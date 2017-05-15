LSU softball hosting Baton Rouge Regional

The LSU softball team is the No. 13 seed overall in the 2017 NCAA Softball Championships and will host the Baton Rouge Regional.

The Tigers will welcome Louisiana-Lafayette, McNeese State and Fairfield to Tiger Park this weekend.

McNeese State and Louisiana-Lafayette will start the regional off at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by LSU and Fairfield at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s exciting to host and its fun not to have to travel and play in front of our fans,” head coach Beth Torina said in a release. “They deserve to have us play here too. They’ve supported us all year and they’ve been great all season long. I’m glad we get to play in front of them and play in Tiger Park one more time.”

The Southeastern Conference set an NCAA Tournament record with all 13 programs earning a spot in the 2017 NCAA Division I Softball Championship.

LSU fell to Ole Miss 5-1 in the SEC Tournament Championship Sunday after beating Missouri, Tennessee and Auburn.

