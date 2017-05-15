Man involved in trafficking ring on Coast sentenced to 7.5 years for cocaine distribution

A Florida man has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison as part of the fifth and final round of sentencing in a series of federal prosecutions aimed at a drug trafficking ring that was operating in the Gulf Coast states, reports Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson.

On Thursday, May 11, Kendall Lewis, 27, of Lecanto, Florida, was sentenced to 90 months (7.5 years) in prison.

Lewis previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Prior to that, in August of 2016, another man, Kareem McKinnon, 25, of Crystal River, Florida, was convicted of the same crime. Arthur William Armstrong, 34, also of Crystal River, pleaded guilty to the same crime as well after a multi-day jury trial. McKinnon was sentenced to serve 8 years in prison, while Armstrong was sentenced to 7 years.

During McKinnon's trial, evidence showed that Armstrong, Lewis, and McKinnon made multiple trips to Houston in early 2015 to obtain distribution levels of cocaine. The three men then used female co-conspirators to transport the cocaine back to Florida, while they followed in another car, also containing cocaine. The drug was then distributed for profit in Florida.

On February 9, 2015, on their way back from Houston, the co-conspirators were arrested while passing through Baton Rouge and were found to be transporting more than 4 kg of cocaine back to Florida.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), and Louisiana State Police (LSP) assisted with this investigation.

