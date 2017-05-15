Nick Tullier's mother delivers emotional testimony at legislature

The Senate Finance Committee heard emotional testimony on Monday from Mary Tullier, the mother of injured deputy Nick Tullier, in favor of Senate Bill 222.

Authored by Senator Dale Erdey, this bill would provide more benefits for firemen or law enforcement officers who suffer serious injuries caused by someone with the specific intent to kill an officer, just like the shooting last Summer that paralyzed Deputy Tullier.

Nick Tullier was shot three times last July in the assault on law enforcement officers that left two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy dead.

He continues his recovery and rehab in a Houston hospital.

RELATED: Continuing Coverage of Ambush Shooting

Many members of the committee emphasized their support for the bill, but there were concerns about how it would be financed.

The Louisiana Office of Risk Management says they would have to add an additional two employees to make the measure work, but Erdey is reworking the bill to avoid that.

The committee decided to re-address the bill later this week once it is amended.

"Nick's gonna have...a time paying for all this to begin with,” Mary Tullier said. “He's gonna be retired, it's a minimum amount of money, cannot afford the healthcare, cannot afford the co-payments, and actually, neither can his father and I. Not enough funds there to take care of Nick, so this bill is gonna help us tremendously."

If the bill is favorably approved by the committee, it will advance to the Senate floor for a vote.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.