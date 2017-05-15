Nick Tullier's mother delivers emotional testimony at legislature

Roadway incidents for Monday, May 15.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 15.More >>
A Florida man has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison as part of the fifth and final round of sentencing in a series of federal prosecutions aimed at a drug trafficking ring that was operating in the Gulf Coast states, reports Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson.More >>
A Florida man has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison as part of the fifth and final round of sentencing in a series of federal prosecutions aimed at a drug trafficking ring that was operating in the Gulf Coast states, reports Acting US Attorney Corey Amundson.More >>
The mother of Nick Tullier, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office who was wounded in the July ambush shooting, testified before Louisiana lawmakers Monday morning.More >>
The mother of Nick Tullier, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office who was wounded in the July ambush shooting, testified before Louisiana lawmakers Monday morning.More >>
A special ceremony is being held Monday in Washington, DC to honor the officers who died in the line of duty.More >>
A special ceremony is being held Monday in Washington, DC to honor the officers who died in the line of duty.More >>
National Police Week will take on heavy meaning for many families in Baton Rouge, as several of our own fallen heroes are honored and remembered. They described the emotions of seeing their loved ones added to the National Police Memorial in Washington, DC.More >>
National Police Week will take on heavy meaning for many families in Baton Rouge, as several of our own fallen heroes are honored and remembered. They described the emotions of seeing their loved ones added to the National Police Memorial in Washington, DC.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>