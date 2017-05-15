Nick Tullier's mom asks lawmakers to consider extending health coverage for officers injured in the line of duty

The mother of Nick Tullier, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office who was wounded in the July ambush shooting, testified before Louisiana lawmakers Monday morning.

Mary Tullier addressed the Senate Finance Committee to encourage legislators to consider extending health coverage for officers injured in the line of duty.

Nick Tullier was shot three times last July in the assault on law enforcement officers that left two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy dead.

He continues his recovery and rehab in a Houston hospital.

