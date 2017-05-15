Nick Tullier's mom asks lawmakers to consider extending health coverage for officers injured in the line of duty

Roadway incidents for Monday, May 15.More >>
The mother of Nick Tullier, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office who was wounded in the July ambush shooting, testified before Louisiana lawmakers Monday morning.
A special ceremony is being held Monday in Washington, DC to honor the officers who died in the line of duty.
National Police Week will take on heavy meaning for many families in Baton Rouge, as several of our own fallen heroes are honored and remembered. They described the emotions of seeing their loved ones added to the National Police Memorial in Washington, DC.
MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, light SE winds - very warm, a high of 89°
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies - mild overnight; a low of 64°
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy's 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.
