FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ozone Action Day

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, light SE winds - very warm, a high of 89°

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies - mild overnight; a low of 64°

TUESDAY: More sunshine - more heat; a high of 88°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-A reminder - the DEQ has declared Monday an OZONE ACTION DAY; code orange, unhealthy for sensitive groups!

-Because of increasing ozone levels, air quality may be challenging for active children and adults; the elderly and folks with respiratory issues, such as asthma and COPD … avoid prolonged outdoor activity!

-Overall, we’re beginning the week with a relatively quiet weather pattern - with the exception of the air quality and patchy early morning fog!

-An upper level ridge of high pressure has expanded across much of the central/southern part of the country …

-As a result, very little - if any - wet weather will be included in our short-term forecast … with only a 20% - 30% coverage Thursday expected through the weekend

-Afternoon temperatures will begin to push a few degrees higher than the average/normal for the middle of May; the next several days, we’re anticipating afternoon highs in the upper 80°s (possibly pushing into the lower 90°s)

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR MAY 16:

High Tide: 1:56 p.m. +1.3

Low Tide: none

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 15 …94° (1963); 50° (2014)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 15 … 86°; 65°

SUNRISE: 6:10 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:52 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.