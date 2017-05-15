FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ozone Action Day

YOUR QUICKCAST:
MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, light SE winds - very warm, a high of 89°
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies - mild overnight; a low of 64°
TUESDAY: More sunshine - more heat; a high of 88°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
-A reminder - the DEQ has declared Monday an OZONE ACTION DAY; code orange, unhealthy for sensitive groups!
-Because of increasing ozone levels, air quality may be challenging for active children and adults; the elderly and folks with respiratory issues, such as asthma and COPD … avoid prolonged outdoor activity!
-Overall, we’re beginning the week with a relatively quiet weather pattern - with the exception of the air quality and patchy early morning fog!
-An upper level ridge of high pressure has expanded across much of the central/southern part of the country …
-As a result, very little - if any - wet weather will be included in our short-term forecast … with only a 20% - 30% coverage Thursday expected through the weekend
-Afternoon temperatures will begin to push a few degrees higher than the average/normal for the middle of May; the next several days, we’re anticipating afternoon highs in the upper 80°s (possibly pushing into the lower 90°s)
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop
Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less
TIDES FOR MAY 16:
High Tide: 1:56 p.m. +1.3
Low Tide: none
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 15 …94° (1963); 50° (2014)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 15 … 86°; 65°
SUNRISE: 6:10 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:52 p.m.
