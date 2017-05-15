NCAA Baseball Polls: Hot Tigers back in the top 10 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NCAA Baseball Polls: Hot Tigers back in the top 10

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Tigers have made their way back to the top 10 after an impressive weekend sweep of Auburn at The Box.

Week of May 8:
South Alabama: L, 7-6
Auburn: W, 4-0
Auburn: W, 5-3
Auburn: W, 9-1

May 15 NCAA Baseball Polls:
Baseball America: LSU No. 10 (Last Week: 15)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida

D1 Baseball: LSU No. 10 (Last Week: 11)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida

Perfect Game: LSU No. 8 (Last Week: 11)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida

Next up for the Tigers:
Tuesday: Northwestern State at the Box  
Thursday-Saturday: Mississippi State in Starkville

LSU's 2017 Schedule and Results

