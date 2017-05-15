NCAA Baseball Polls: Hot Tigers back in the top 10

The Tigers have made their way back to the top 10 after an impressive weekend sweep of Auburn at The Box.
Week of May 8:
South Alabama: L, 7-6
Auburn: W, 4-0
Auburn: W, 5-3
Auburn: W, 9-1
May 15 NCAA Baseball Polls:
Baseball America: LSU No. 10 (Last Week: 15)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 10 (Last Week: 11)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida
Perfect Game: LSU No. 8 (Last Week: 11)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida
Next up for the Tigers:
Tuesday: Northwestern State at the Box
Thursday-Saturday: Mississippi State in Starkville
LSU's 2017 Schedule and Results
