Man arrested for 'knife-wielding rampage' targeting family members

A 46-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly attacking his family members with a knife after a birthday party at the Baker Civic Center.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baker Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 14. The victims told police that Henry Ray Thomas "started talking crazy to everyone making threats with a pocket knife."

The report alleges that Thomas became agitated at the end of the night when the attendees were cleaning up and getting ready to leave.

"The complainant disclosed that [Thomas] ran up to [the first victim] and cut him in the head from his forehead to the back of his head leaving him with a 17 cm severe laceration to his head requiring approximately 17-18 staples in his head and several lacerations approximately 3 cm to his arm," states the report. "In addition, [Thomas] continued his knife-wielding rampage threatening to kill and/or stab anyone near him."

A second victim was stabbed in the hand.

"The complainant stated that after [Thomas] stabbed the second victim in the hand, some attendees managed to wrestle the defendant to the ground, pinned down and the suspect weapon was removed by a few attendees," states the report. "Moreover, once the defendant's weapon was secured safely, the defendant broke free from the attendees and fled the scene in to the woods in an unknown direction."

Officers later located Thomas walking westbound at the corner of Jefferson St. at Robinson St.

Thomas was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder (two counts) and aggravated assault (two counts). He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.