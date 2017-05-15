Man arrested for 'knife-wielding rampage' targeting family members

Roadway incidents for Monday, May 15.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 15.More >>
A special ceremony will happen today in Washington, D.C. to honor the officers who died in the line of duty.More >>
A special ceremony will happen today in Washington, D.C. to honor the officers who died in the line of duty.More >>
MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, light SE winds - very warm, a high of 89°
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies - mild overnight; a low of 64°
MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, light SE winds - very warm, a high of 89°
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies - mild overnight; a low of 64°
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies have booked an employee on drug and contraband charges, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.More >>
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies have booked an employee on drug and contraband charges, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) reminds residents the deadline to file 2017 state taxes is Monday, May 15. Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) reminds residents the deadline to file 2017 state taxes is Monday, May 15. Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.More >>
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>