Investigators seek witnesses in former McKinley quarterback shooting

Bryant Lee was the star quarterback at McKinley Senior High School, just days away from graduating with honors when his life was cut short.

“Another fine young man who's been gunned down due to gun violence,” Herman Brister, principal of McKinley High School, said.

Principal Brister says receiving a call yesterday morning that one of his students was in the fight of his life was shocking.

“He was one of those students you didn't have to worry about,” he said.

Brister says Lee's smile and polite demeanor was adored, from the teachers down to his peers, and that Bryant was a "yes sir, no sir type of kid."

Baton Rouge police say they got a call just before 2 a.m. about a fight that led to a shooting on Sparrow Street. 18-year-old Lee was shot in the head.

Although police are in the early stages of the investigation they're already facing a roadblock. Investigators say over a hundred people were at the party but hardly anyone is talking.

“We have yet to have someone come forward to give us information. There are individuals that saw this happen from beginning to end and we as police officers can only do so much,” Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Jr. said.

Investigators say a small number of people who didn't run from the scene contributed information anonymously. Now they are pleading with the public to help catch a killer.

“They should want this thing to be handled and settled the right way. They should want the individual that did the shooting or individuals who did the shooting to face justice,” McKneely said. “A young life, promising future, now he has no future."

A team of counselors through the East Baton Rouge Parish School District have been made available to help support students and faculty.

A motive has not yet been determined. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

