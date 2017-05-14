Motorcyclist dies in Livingston Parish crash

A motorcyclist is dead after he lost control on Hwy. 16 Sunday.

Louisiana State Police report that shortly after noon on Sunday, May 14, troopers from Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy. 16 east of Juban Rd. in Livingston Parish.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Donald McNair of Prairieville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as McNair was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 16 on a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle. McNair lost control of his motorcycle in a curve and slid into the westbound lane of Hwy. 16. McNair was struck by a 2006 Ford Escape driven by 81-year-old Diane Bezdek of Greenwell Springs.

According to the report, McNair sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. Bezdek sustained minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis, standard protocol in all fatal wrecks.

