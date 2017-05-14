Body of woman found in St. Helena Parish identified as missing woman; murder investigation underway

A body was found in a shallow grave on Sunday, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, officials say a person walked into the sheriff’s office in reference to what appeared to be a shallow grave in the woods off Anderson Rd.

SHPSO says that upon investigating, it was discovered to be a grave in a wooded area with the remains of what appeared to be an unknown white female.

On Wednesday, May 17, the body was identified as Rebecca Annette Blades, 36, who was reported missing by her father on May 10. Officials with St. Helena Parish say based on preliminary autopsy evidence, the case is now being investigated as a murder. They also say a person of interest has been identified.

Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting detectives in the investigation, which is still underway.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the St. Helena Parish Detective Division at 225-222-4413.

