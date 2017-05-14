McKinley High issues statement over slain former QB Bryant Lee

McKinley High School in Baton Rouge has issued a statement on the shooting death of recent graduate and former starting quarterback Bryant Lee.

The school issued in this statement:

The entire faculty and staff at McKinley Senior High School wish to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Bryant Lee. Bryant was an 18-year old dedicated scholar who put his academics above his job as the leader of our football team. Bryant transferred to McKinley High School from Scotlandville his sophomore year, and joined the Panther football team as quarterback. Students and teachers alike will remember Bryant as intelligent, hard-working, focused, fun-loving and as having a great sense of humor. As a student he was concerned about his grades, as an athlete he played tough and gave it all he had. One of the characteristics coaches loved about him is that he was coachable. He was respected by his coaches and teammates. It is hard to gauge the impact a young man like Bryant may have had in this world had he fulfilled his plans to attend college and carried his great attitude with him into his future endeavors. As we strive to complete the 2016-2017 school year, we at McKinley High School will give our students and teachers support in dealing with the tragic death of Bryant Lee, and will focus on encouraging our students to live in a way that honors his memory.

Lee was shot in the head early Saturday morning, May 13, in the 1100 block of Sparrow St, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. McKinley head football coach Ken Hilton said Lee was on his way home after a party.

He later died at Our Lady of the Lake hospital from the injuries he sustained, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner.

The motive is unknown at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

