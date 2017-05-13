Marchers say building a better future lies within influencing youth

The streets of downtown Baton Rouge were filled with an organized, permitted demonstration Saturday. It featured over a dozen people from all walks of life with a centralized thought.

“Our kids, our future, our community; it's our responsibility. No one else's responsibility. The things that we want to change, the things we're going to have to get done; no one else can do it for us,” Bradley Brown with The CEO Mind said.

Organizers say this peaceful walk was not motivated by the United States Department of Justice decision not to charge the officers involved with the Alton Sterling shooting.

“It's not a black thing. It's not a white thing. It's a people thing,” Calvin Adolph with Our Baton Rouge said.

One of the marchers, Meghan Matt, says demonstrations like this give people the ability to “build stuff back into the community when other things are being taken out.”

One of the organizers of the march, Jasiri Basel says the walk is about unity, the community, and its future leaders.

“Kids are easily moldable, they're pliable at a certain age. So, if we begin with them then we're essentially affecting the future for our adults later,” Basel said.

One of the many groups walking is a nonprofit organization, The CEO Mind. They want to use this platform to show the next generation opportunities available to succeed and redirect their future.

“We want to redirect our energy into doing and taking a tangible course of action and getting things done within our community that needs to be done,” Brown said.

“It isn't a game of give and take. It's a game of making and creating and we need our kids to create, we need to build for our community,” Basel said.

