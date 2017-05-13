McKinley High quarterback fatally shot Saturday morning

A recent McKinley High School graduate and former starting quarterback died Saturday evening from a gunshot wound.

McKinley High School senior and starting quarterback, 18-year-old Bryant Lee, was shot early Saturday morning in North Baton Rouge, according to Ken Hilton, head football coach at McKinley.

Baton Rouge Police detectives report that Lee was shot in the head in the 1100 block of Sparrow St at around 1:30 a.m., and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He later died at Our Lady of the Lake hospital from the injuries he sustained, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner.

This incident comes only six months after an incident in November of 2016 where Lee was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting.

The motive is unknown at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

