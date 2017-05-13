Deputies search for burglary suspect targeting Ascension Parish - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies search for burglary suspect targeting Ascension Parish subdivision

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance locating a suspect believed to be behind multiple vehicle burglaries.

Investigators said multiple complaints of vehicle burglaries in and around the areas of LA 42 and the Cherry Creek subdivision were reported Saturday.

Video obtained from the location shows the suspect is a young man.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device. To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

