Ascension Parish Sheriffs seek Cherry Creek burglary suspect

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance locating a suspect believed to be behind multiple vehicle burglaries.

Officials say multiple complaints of vehicle burglaries in and around the areas of Hwy. 42 and the Cherry Creek subdivision came in on Saturday, May 13.

Video obtained from the location shows a young male suspect, officials say he's wearing a beanie hat and baggy shorts.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device. To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

