Police: Couple involved in fatal drug deal gone bad; one arrested, another at-large

Lafayette Homicide Detectives have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after, authorities say, a married couple fatally shot a man after a drug deal gone bad.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the married couple, 34-year-olds Robert and Melissa Neilson, both of Lafayette, were involved in a drug deal with Leroy Hamilton, 36, also of Lafayette, which turned violent and resulted in Hamilton being shot to death.

On May 12 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Carmel Dr. in Lafayette. According to police, Hamilton was found dead outside of a business from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities arrested and booked Melissa on charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to possess a schedule I narcotic. A warrant was also issued for Robert for the same charges.

LPD is urging anyone with information to the whereabouts of Neilson to contact them or Lafayette

Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.