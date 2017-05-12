Officials responding to wreck involving ambulance in Iberville Parish

Emergency officials are responding to a wreck in Iberville Parish involving an Acadian ambulance, sources say.

The wreck occurred on Hwy. 30 near Hwy. 3115 around 8:50 p.m. Friday night. This location is near the Williams Olefins plant in Geismar. Sources say the wreck is serious and an Airmed helicopter is en route.

Sources say there are multiple patients, including one being extricated.

It is currently unknown if a patient was being transported in the ambulance at the time of the wreck.

WAFB has a crew en route to the scene. Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update the story with more information as we receive it.

