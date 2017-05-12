Mother searches for son missing from Houston since 2015; may have been seen in Baton Rouge

A mother is still searching for her son, who was last seen on May 2, 2015.

Johnathan Lee Hamilton, 28, has been missing from Houston, Texas since May 2, 2015. He is is 6' 2" tall with brown hair and brown eyes and has a small scar on his right eye and right hip. He was last seen wearing an "Ezekiel" t-shirt, blue jeans, and Coleman brand suede tennis shoes.

Hamilton suffers complications from type 1 diabetes and his family says he was taken to two hospitals in Texas, St. John's Methodist Nassau Bay and Bay Area Regional Hospital, prior to his disappearance.

His family says Hamilton borrowed his father's vehicle, a 2008 GMC Envoy, with tag number CDM 1740, to run an errand, then returned home, and left again in the vehicle. His mother filed a missing person report when he did not return home that night. His family says they are certain he did not run away from home.

The vehicle Hamilton was traveling in was found abandoned two days later in the parking lot of a Best Buy in Bastrop, Texas.

On May 5, the family received a call from Hamilton from someone's else phone, but when his father said he was coming to pick him up, Hamilton told him not to and hung up. Hamilton also reportedly called his girlfriend and told her he was robbed. The family says his phone was never recovered, and the case has gone cold since then.

It is now believed Hamilton may have been seen in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas. Anyone with information on Hamilton's whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement.

