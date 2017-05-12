Five officers graduate from Baton Rouge police POST Academy

The Baton Rouge Police Department has officially added five new officers to its staff.

These five officers are the newest graduates of BRPD's POST Academy. It's a six week training course that prepares current officers to serve the Capital City. Family and friends of the graduates were there to celebrate their hard work.

"It's an honor. I'm just happy to be here. It's definitely worth it. It was a long process and it was sometimes stressful, but I guess we're all happy to be here and happy to finally get to this point,” said Halie Alexander, a BRPD officer and POST Academy graduate.

Officer Alexander will go on to be a uniform patrol officer in BRPD's second district.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.