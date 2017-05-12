Vests donated to Baton Rouge law enforcement by group of women attorneys

Some of the men and women who serve the community were praised Friday for their hard work.

The Baton Rouge Association of Women Attorneys (BRAWA) hosted its annual Law Day Banquet to recognize law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Local judges, the district attorney, and officers were there to celebrate their dedication. As an added bonus, the women's attorney group announced it has raised enough money to equip 30 law enforcement officers in the area with brand new, life saving class four vests.

"We want to stand behind law enforcement that provides support and protection to the community and it was amazing the amount of support we have,” said Janice Reeves, president of BRAWA.

Two Baton Rouge police officers were also recognized at the banquet for their service. Officers Robin Decote and Argolda Lovely were honored.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.