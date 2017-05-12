Damage reported in Livingston Parish after possible tornado touched down

Heavy damage has been reported in Livingston Parish after a storm system passed through the area Friday afternoon.

According to a Livingston Parish spokesperson, the most affected area is north of Walker near Hwy. 449 and Courtney Rd. Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says about six or seven homes have been damaged on Courtney Rd. There are no reported injuries.

RIGHT NOW: LPSO deputies are now allowing drivers to go further down Courtney Road in Walker but urging caution. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/fJCdmljTi7 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) May 12, 2017

CLOSER LOOK: Making our way down Courtney Rd. in Walker where there are snapped trees and downed power lines in every direction. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/nD6DM7qIDu — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) May 12, 2017

Additionally, officials with the Walker Police Department say a tree fell on a vehicle while a woman was inside the car. This incident occurred on Hodges Ln. near Bergeron Ln. Thankfully, the woman was unharmed.

There have also been reports of severe weather, including hail, in the Central area of East Baton Rouge Parish and in the Prairieville area of Ascension Parish.

The American Red Cross has been working officials after the severe weather in the capital area, says Nancy Malone, public affairs director. Disaster response volunteers are responding in places like Baton Rouge and White Castle, where homes were damaged. Red Cross volunteers are working with affected residents, providing direct assistance, kits with cleaning supplies, and tarps.

Earlier this morning a confirmed tornado hit Baton Rouge and there was also major damage in Iberville Parish due to a suspected tornado. Some residents also reported severe weather in White Castle.

